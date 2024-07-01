C&W Communications and the Cable & Wireless Charitable Foundation (CWCF) is proud to support the St. Vincent and the Grenadines with a US$50,000 grant aimed at restoring computer labs in primary and secondary schools across Union Island, Canouan Island, and Mayreau Island.

This initiative will positively impact over 700 students by providing much-needed resources to help rebuild their educational environments following the devastation caused by Hurricane Beryl. The grant will fund the purchase of computers and accessories, helping students regain access to critical digital learning tools.

A special thank you to The Hon. Ralph Gonsalves, Prime Minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines, for recently hosting our CEO Inge Smidts and other members of our senior leadership team.

Our partnership with the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines underscores our commitment to the long-term recovery of communities across the Caribbean.

Together, we’re not just restoring learning spaces but also empowering the next generation with the digital tools they need for future growth and success.