CW Prescod Primary School is crowned winner of the Dental Quiz 2022

The Dental Services Department of the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment, observed Dental Health Awareness Week from September 26th to 30th, 2022 under the theme “Tomorrow’s Smile is nurtured today!” The week of activities focused on Dental Health Literacy for the young people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Among activities undertaken by the Staff of the Dental Services Department were visits to several preschools around the island, doing educational sessions on toothbrushing, nutrition and fun facts on dental health with the Pre-Kindergarten students.

The highlight of the week’s activities was the Primary Schools Dental Health Quiz. Fourth graders from a total of twelve Primary Schools participated in two preliminary quiz rounds.

Making it to the final round of competition were: Layou Government School, Sion Hill Government School, Sugar Mill Academy and CW Prescod Primary School. The CW Prescod Primary School, represented by J’naiyah Yearwood and Judah Abbott emerged as the winners having answered all questions posed to them correctly.

In second place was the duo from the Sugar Mill Academy, Alyssa Williams, and Catherine Sandy. The Sion Hill Government School and the Layou Government School tied for third place.

The aim of the education sessions was to increase Dental Health Literacy in young people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, so that with time, and continued influence on the young ones, there’d be an overall improvement in Dental Health in this country. Education also plays a major role in prevention, another one of the objectives of the week’s activities.