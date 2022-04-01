CWSA appeals for water conservation during Dry Season

The Central Water and Sewerage Authority in a press release is advising the Nation to conserve water as the dry season lingers.

The Authority says it continues to monitor the CARIBBEAN CLIMATE OUTLOOK FORUM and its local water sources for any possible effects of this dry spell.

“Please be reminded that Saint Vincent and the Grenadines is experiencing a drought watch, up to the end of May 2022”.

“We wish to reinforce our appeal to the general public to follow strict water conservation measures. We also encourage our customers to have adequate water storage containers for cases of extreme emergencies”.

During this period, the CWSA says they will issue bulletins where necessary, and announcements on disruption to services in affected areas.

The general public is asked to listen to your radio stations and follow us on Facebook for current updates.

The CWSA is also asking the general public to assist the Authority in reporting any observed leaks via its emergency line – 4571445, its WhatsApp number – 494-0933 or its Facebook page’s inbox.

All public institutions are reminded to please avoid wastage the CWSA in a release said.