The CWSA wishes to advise customers on the Montreal system that due to the reduction in river flows resulting from the onset of the dry season, it has become necessary for the following areas to be subjected to nightly water disruptions:

The disruption begins today March 15th from 8:00 PM to 5:00 pm.

• SIMON

• GLENSIDE

• JACKSON PASTURE

• SAYERS

• CARRIERE

• COLLINS

• LA CROIX

• EVESHAM

• TOP CALDER

• GINGER VILLAGE

• POMSETTE

• ENHAMS

• CALDER RIDGE

• EVESHAM VALE

• SOUTHWOOD