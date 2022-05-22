CWSA says depleted reservoirs will result in periodic water interruptions

On Saturday, St Vincent and the Grenadines Central Water and Sewage Authority (CWSA) announced that over the past three weeks there has been little or no rainfall in all of its major water catchments, resulting in less than 50% of the normal flow levels.

Due to this, CWSA says, storage reservoirs have now been depleted to levels that warrant periodic interruptions in supply to key areas.

By doing so, the company intends to ensure that every area is provided with water throughout the day.

From now until the rains return, the CWSA will inform the public, via multiple media channels, of its valve closing schedules and planned periods of outages for each region.

In addition, the CWSA is asking the public to follow strict water conservation measures, including reporting leaks and limiting their use of water to only essential activities during this time.

Communities that will suffer disruptions to water supply from Saturday 21 below.

The following areas will experience water disruption between the hours of 10:30 pm to 6 am beginning tonight 21st May 2022.

Fountain

Lower Belair

Villa Fountain Road

Glen

Villa Flat

Water disruption between the hours of 11 pm to 5 am beginning tonight 21st May 2022.