St Vincent and the Grenadines’ Central Water and Sewage Authority continue to upgrade its staff.

An in-house pipefitting training program was held by the CWSA between May 25th and June 8th, 2022, according to a press release.

Plumbing and Pipe Fitting Courses are designed to educate Plumbers and Pipe Fitters about pipe fitting systems.

According to CWSA, 15 (15) members of staff were trained in pipefitting through the course, which was facilitated by senior staff members.