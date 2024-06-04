CONTINUE TO CONSERVE WATER- URGES CWSA

Although water rationing has ended the Central Water and Sewage Authority is calling on all Vincentians to continue to conserve water.

This comment comes from Public Relations Manager, CWSA Joan Ryan, as she spoke with the API today, giving an update on the situation related to the water catchment systems.

Recently the Central Water and Sewage Authority implemented water rationing due to a prolonged dry period. During this time, the API visited the Dalloway Catchment facility which was one of the hardest hit by the dry weather.

Ryan said although the rains have come and the rationing is discontinued, Vincentians should continue to conserve water.

She said the river flows are still not yet to where they need to be. Meanwhile Public relations assistant Rae-Anne McDowall said the water provided to customers is potable water noting that it is important for persons to prioritise their water use.

She said the CWSA is making use of their social media platforms to educate the public on how they can safely store and replenish water.