CXC launches e-Preslip: Revolutionary Step Towards Digital Results

CXC® Preliminary Results Slips Now Available Electronically

The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC®) marked a historic first at the Official Release of Results Ceremony in the Commonwealth of Dominica this past Tuesday (20 August), with the launch of the electronic preliminary slip or e-Preslip. The e-Preslip is a digital statement of a candidate’s preliminary examination results bearing a unique QR code, and which is easily accessed on the CXC® website.

Previously, CXC® would issue a Preliminary Slip or Preslip of examination results in a physical, printed format, distributed to candidates through their schools or centres after the results are published online. For the May-June 2024 examination sitting, CXC® has commenced the transitioning to the e-Preslip, to the delight of candidates who can now download their results immediately from the CXC® Student Portal.

Dr Wayne Wesley Registrar and CEO of CXC®, has lauded the e-Preslip as another tangible demonstration of the robust digitalisation of CXC’s operations and services which the organisation has been executing as part of its 2021-2025 Strategic Plan.

“We live in a digitalised world, and this is the only world our Millennials know”, said Dr. Wesley in his remarks to the Release of Results ceremony hosted in conjunction with the Commonwealth of Dominica’s Ministry of Education, Human Resource Planning, Vocational Training and National Excellence. “It is a world that requires them to be digitally literate, and for regional education and training systems to rise to the moment, to plan, formulate, and deliver appropriate models of learning that equip them to do their best and to thrive”, added the CXC® Registrar.

Wait times for candidates seeking matriculation or employment can now be reduced as the e-Preslip provides them with quicker access to an official document which can be presented or emailed to higher education institutions or companies. The QR code on the e-Preslips is a security feature, which offers candidates, parents, higher education institutions, prospective employers and other stakeholders, the facility to verify results by scanning this code when the e-Preslip is presented.

During the Official Release of Results Ceremony, Dr Nicole Manning, Director of Operations at CXC® invited the Honourable Octavia Alfred, Minister of Education, to verify the results of Dominican student Ajaniah Casimir, of St Mary’s Academy, who was all smiles at what he saw, as he accessed his e-Preslip on his mobile telephone.

This year, both the e-Preslip and the printed physical format have been made available to all candidates for Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination® (CAPE®), Caribbean Secondary

Education Certificate® (CSEC®) and Caribbean Certificate of Secondary Level Competence® (CCSLC®).

e-Preslips and physical preslips are valid until final certificates are issued.