CXC® Launches Revamped Professional Learning Institute

CXC® Launches New On-Demand Course for Digital Education Practitioners

The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC®) has revamped its Professional Learning Institute (PLI) to provide capacity development and training for educators across the region. CXC® traditionally offers teacher orientation and training workshops to acquaint educators with its diverse qualifications, particularly the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate® (CSEC®) and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination® (CAPE®) syllabuses. The training offered via the PLI is intended to be collaborative in nature where CXC® will work strategically with development partners, teacher training institutions and vocational and professional development entities.

Amidst the suite of training and professional development offerings, are demand driven courses. On 3 September, CXC® launches a special course, Digital Education Practitioner (Level 1) which will be available via the CXC® Professional Learning Institute online platform, pli.cxc.org. This course was developed in collaboration with the Commonwealth of Learning with whom CXC® has a Memorandum of Understanding.

“We are expanding confidently into new territory with the Digital Education Practitioner (Level 1) course, given our over 50 years of experience in assessment”, affirmed Dr Eduardo Ali, the Pro-Registrar and Deputy CEO of CXC®. “With this credential, more of our Caribbean teachers can gain the competencies and confidence to deliver digital content to our students of today, in more engaging ways”, added Dr Ali.

The Digital Education Practitioner – Level 1 is an introductory asynchronous online course designed to equip educators and educational practitioners with essential digital skills and competencies necessary for effective teaching, learning and assessment in digital educational environments. The course further focuses on developing digital identities and mobilising digital resources to enhance educational practice and learning.

This course will allow educators across the region to study at an affordable price, at their own pace, for the six to eight hours required to complete the course requirements. It is the first in a series of upcoming courses that the Council will deliver to aid educators in the development of their skills to enhance teaching and learning in both the physical and online space.

This course is being made available to the regional Education and Training system through a Memorandum of Understanding with the Commonwealth of Learning. Interested participants can register online at https://bit.ly/pli-digital-ed-1