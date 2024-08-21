CXC Reports Drop in CSEC Math and English Exam Pass Rates

The Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) mathematics and English language exams saw a decrease in passing grades compared to last year, according to data from the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC). Only 36% of students across the region received passing grades for mathematics, a seven percentage point decrease compared to last year. Dr. Nicole Manning, CXC director of operations, highlighted the situation and emphasized the need for improvement in each territory.

In English A, 76% of students received grades one to three, a two percentage point decrease compared to last year. Pass rates for other subjects were 72% for Caribbean History, 57% for French, 80% for Human and Social Biology, 76% for Biology, 64% for Chemistry, 72% for Physics, 80% for Principles of Business, 62% for Social Studies, 50% for Spanish, 81% for Information Technology, and 58% for Integrated Science.

However, there were consistently high pass rates in the core subjects of the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examinations (CAPE), with 95% of students receiving passing grades in Caribbean Studies and 95% in Communication Studies. Students performed better in other subjects, with 84% in Biology, 91% in French, 95% in Physics, 95% in Information Technology, 73% in Pure Mathematics, and 73% in Integrated Mathematics.

The CXC aims to equip the human capital of the region for entrepreneurial ventures, employment, and further education, focusing on preparing candidates for a future.