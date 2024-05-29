CXC Responds to Concerns Over Syllabus Suspension

The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC®) is aware of the concerns being expressed by our valued stakeholders, based on the premature release of correspondence addressed to the Ministries of Education concerning syllabus suspension.

This situation is regrettable and understandably would have caused anxiety among our key stakeholder groups.

In order to address the matter, CXC® has scheduled a meeting with the Ministers of Education and will provide a full update to the public, through a press release, thereafter. CXC® assures our valued stakeholders that the requisite actions will be taken in the best interest of all.

For further information, kindly contact us at +1 (246) 227-1700 or email [email protected] (Barbados), or for queries in Jamaica at + 1 (876) 630-5200 or email: [email protected]

