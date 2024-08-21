Caribbean Examinations Council reveals rise in cheating

The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) has reported a rise in cheating in this year’s CSEC exam, with 54 cases reported this year. The director of operations, Dr. Nicole Manning, attributed the increase to irregularities, such as students using cellphones to cheat.

Manning urged students to uphold ethics and integrity and said the council will investigate why candidates might not have been prepared. Some students attempted to sneak unauthorised papers into the exam room, checked their phones for stored information, and communicated with each other during exam sessions.

Manning emphasized that this reflects a level of ill-preparedness for the exam and a common reason for students not attending.

The CAPE results across the region showed 100% of pupils passing French Unit Two, 97% passing both physics Units One and Two, and 96% passing information technology Unit Two. However, CXC registrar and CEO Dr. Wayne Wesley lamented the low pass rate in CSEC maths and called for an address.