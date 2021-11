Cyldon Cato a 27-year-old Labourer of Dickson Village, Georgetown was arrested and charged with the offence of Attempted Murder on Monday, November 29th .2021

Investigations carried out by the police revealed that on 29.11.21, the Accused allegedly struck a 31 years old labourer of Spring Village, Georgetown with a stone in his face.

Cato is expected to appear before the Serious Offences Court for arraignment.

SVG Police Report