Dame Janet Bostwick gets CARICOM Triennial Award for Women

DAME Janet Bostwick received the CARICOM Triennial Prize for Women Friday night, making her the 13th recipient of this prestigious award.

At the official opening ceremony of the 44th CARICOM Heads of Government Conference, Prime Minister Phillip “Brave” Davis, who is also the chairman of CARICOM, awarded her with the honor. The event took place at the Atlantis resort.

The prize is given every three years and recognizes efforts in a variety of sectors such as agriculture, economics, law, politics, gender and development, religion, public service, and trade unionism.

Dame Janet acknowledged her thanks for the honor and thanked her relatives, close friends, and former colleagues for their support during her remarks.

She also expressed emotional gratitude to former Cabinet minister Frankie Campbell and Dr. Jacinta Higgs for nominating her for the honor, as well as to the CARICOM community for choosing her, saying, “I am grateful.”

Dame Janet also appealed for women to remain focused when fighting for the rights of women, stating “it is a battle that is still too distant from triumph”.

“It is a battle that, in my humble opinion, is not receiving the recognition, attention, and effort required to ensure that the injustice is erased,” she continued.

“We cannot afford to provide precedent to the rising of others if we do not first properly confront and abolish the disparities that exist across our diaspora and indeed, throughout the world with relation to the rights of us women.

Source : Tribune242