Dancehall artiste Mad Cobra arrested for Cocaine possession In South Carolina

Dancehall veteran Mad Cobra was arrested in Florence County, South Carolina, for cocaine trafficking and handgun possession.

On Tuesday, Ewart Everton Brown, the artist, was caught with two kilograms of cocaine during a traffic stop. WMBF reports that Florence County deputies stopped Brown for a traffic stop.

His BMW had cocaine when police searched it. Fort Lauderdale resident Mad Cobra, 55, was detained for speeding on I-95 in Florence County.

Brown consented to a car search, when deputies recovered cocaine and a 9mm Beretta. Mad Cobra is in jail for cocaine trafficking and firearm possession during a violent incident, according to reports.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office posted a photo of Cobra’s two cocaine blocks, weapon, and two cash stacks. One cocaine block was marked #43 “56” and MAG.

He awaits bond at the Florence County Detention Center.

Mad Cobra’s 1990s hit “Na Go Work” with Tricia King made him one of Dancehall’s biggest stars. He released a huge discography with hits like “Press Trigger” and “Tek Him,” establishing him as a top artist of that decade.

The former Columbia Records artist’s “Flex,” which sampled The Temptations’ “Just My Imagination,” reached No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100.

After being shot three times in his torso by armed individuals in Braeton, Portmore, in May 2010, the artist looked to have migrated. The artist’s automobile reportedly flashed a group of angry males. He was shot after apologizing. After leaving the Spanish Town hospital, his residence was shot up a week later.