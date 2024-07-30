Dangerous ‘Forever Chemicals’ in Popular Condoms, Lubricants: researchers warn

Top-selling condom and lube brands contain cancer-causing PFAS ‘forever chemicals’, researchers warn

Research indicates that popular condoms and lubricants contain harmful PFAS ‘forever chemicals’ related to cancer. Some Trojan condoms and K-Y jelly lube and gels included high levels of tiny particles that penetrate the skin and cause untold damage.

Because penis and vagina skin is thin and has many blood vessels, researchers warned that PFAS exposure is especially harmful.

This raises the chance of toxins, associated to infertility, sperm damage, and pregnancy difficulties, entering the bloodstream and affecting other organs.

The compounds may assist the items repel moisture and liquid during sex. Women’s health advocacy group Mamavation tested at a federal lab. Fluorine, a marker of PFAS, was tested in 29 reproductive health items.

Fluorine is used to make Teflon, nuclear power designs, and electric tower insulation. The Trojan Ultra Thin Condoms for Ultra Sensitivity had 13ppm, above the 10ppm danger standard.

Fluorine was approximately threefold in Union Standard Ultra Thin Lubricated Male Latex Condoms (25 ppm).

K-Y Jelly Classic Water-Based Personal Lubricant (13ppm) and Lola Tingling Mint Pleasure Gel for Spot-On Arousal (39ppm) had the highest values.

The report indicated dangerous PFAS levels in six of 29 goods (20%).

“It is chemically certain that some condom chemicals will contaminate the female reproductive tract.”The report quoted Green Science Policy Institute researcher Teresa Heinz.

“Because condoms expose men and women to the most sensitive areas of the body, I would strongly recommend the industry identify and remove these chemicals immediately,” Birnbaum stated.

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are tiny substances that take thousands of years to break down in the environment or body, hence their term ‘forever chemicals’.

Their major purpose is to repel water and oil, making non-stick cookware easier to clean and some coats and tents rainproof.

But chemicals can seep into water from washing dishes and contaminate food if grease-resistant packaging or non-stick coating on pots and pans deteriorates.

Pesticides used to feed crops contain PFAS, which can pollute drinking water.

They can cause cancer, asthma, fertility issues, obesity, birth abnormalities, diabetes, and autism.