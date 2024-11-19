Daniel Celebrates Land Ownership Gains at Langley Park

Government Offers 128 Properties in North Windward

North Windward residents in two regions received letters for 128 pieces of property from the government. On November 15, 2024, Langley Park in Georgetown had a ceremony to distribute offer letters to potential land owners.

Montgomery Daniel, the local MP, called the ceremony “another historic moment for the constituents of North Windward.” Daniel, Deputy Prime Minister, is confident that the provided lands would be improved for the betterment of our people.

Nine acres of Langley Park were used by the Ministry of Agriculture for banana operations.

Daniel said people received letters for 94 Langley Park properties and 34 Orange Hill parcels. New owners are paying $2 per square foot for the site. Minister Daniel projected that building roads in the area would cost $6 million, and a sports facility would cost $5 million.

At Friday’s ceremony, Housing Minister Orando Brewster remarked, “Development in our country has seen leaps and bounds,” under the Unity Labour Party (ULP).

At the celebration, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves gave the main address and offered to help establish utilities.

“We will bring water and electricity here.”

The prime minister added, “it is only a government which is concerned about the welfare of the people can carry out exercises of this kind.” “Never before in St Vincent and the Grenadines have the poor and marginalised received lands the way we have distributed them,” he said.