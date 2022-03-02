Students told to think about their future today

Deputy Prime Minister and North Windward representative Hon Montgomery Daniel has encouraged Grade six students in schools across North Windward to think about their future today.

Daniel offered the advice as he paid a visit to the primary schools in the area to help motivate the students as they prepare for the final component of the Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment (CPEA) in May 2022.

Minister Daniel encouraged the students to be thrifty and informed students of preparations to open saving accounts for them at the General Employees Cooperative Credit Union (GECCU).

The opening of the accounts is a result of a personal donation made by Prime Minister Gonsalves to all Grade 6 students in North Windward and North Central Windward.

CPEA, the Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment (CPEA), assesses the literacies required by all pupils exiting the primary school system.