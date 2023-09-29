Dario Browne’s family seeks aid for surgery after accident in San Souci

Dario Browne’s family is seeking financial aid for medicals and surgery that cannot be performed in St. Vincent.

Dario Browne, a 30-year-old biker, was involved in an accident at San Souci on Sunday 24 September.

Browne was left paralyzed as a result of brain and spinal damage caused in the accident.

Keena Smart George has organized the fundraiser.

Good day to everyone. The family of Dario Browne is seeking medical assistance after he was recently involved in an accident. He sustained serious injuries to his brain and spine that have left him paralyzed. He is unresponsive and in a coma. We are asking for your kind donation and contribution, as we are flying him out of St. Vincent to Trinidad so the doctors can. Perform the necessary surgery needed to restore his health. Please help us reach our goal at the bottom by donating whatever God has laid on your heart. We would greatly appreciate it. May God bless you as you give. Thank you

Persons can donate through this GOFOUNDME LINK.