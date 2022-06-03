Dark View Falls is undergoing restoration work

The National Parks, Rivers and Beaches Authority received funding from St. Vincent and the Grenadines Conservation Fund (SVGCF) to complete restoration work at Dark View Falls.

Work is being done after the 2021 volcanic eruptions. The National Parks, Rivers and Beaches Authority has so far undertaken the following work:

Repairs to site infrastructure such as the bridge, gazebos, and lookout.

Restoration work on the pool area.

Installation of new fences, and

Cleaning and repainting of buildings.

The National Parks, Rivers and Beaches Authority (NPA) is a statutory government body that protects the rich natural, cultural and historic heritage of SVG. This is done through a protected area system.

A protected area is an area of land or water that is managed for the protection and maintenance of its ecological systems, biological diversity and or specific natural, cultural and aesthetic resources.

Specifically, the SVG Protected Areas System is managed to achieve the following objectives:

Sustainable development

Protection of biodiversity

Protection of culture and heritage

Development of recreational sites

Protection of ecosystem function.

Meeting obligations under international conventions.

Development of tourism through diversification,

Research and financial sustainability.