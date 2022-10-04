Dauphine man charged with striking 63yro man in head with desk

At 10:50 pm on 03.10.22, Curt Haywood, 43-year-old Security Guard of Dauphine was arrested and charged with the offence of Grievous Bodily Harm.

The defendant is accused of unlawfully and maliciously inflicting Grievous Bodily Harm on a 63-year-old Self-Employed of the same address by striking him on his right shoulder and his head with a wooden desk. The incident occurred at Belair at about 4:00 pm on 14.09.22.

The Accused is expected to appear at the Serious Offences Court to answer the charge.

Source : RSVGPF