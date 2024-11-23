DBU Partners with SVG Govt to Launch Americas School of Medicine

Desh Bhagat University delegation interacts with SVG PM

Desh Bhagat University (DBU) marked a historic milestone as Chancellor Dr Zora Singh, Pro-Chancellor Dr Tajinder Kaur and DBU Americas Director of International Operations Arun Malik engaged in a fruitful interaction with the Prime Minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines, Dr Ralph Gonsalves.

The meeting was centered around the university’s newly established DBU Americas School of Medicine in St Vincent, a pioneering initiative designed to offer world-class medical education with a global outlook.

Gonsalves commended the university’s visionary leadership, praising Dr Zora Singh and Dr Tajinder Kaur for their commitment to education and innovation. He highlighted the immense potential of the School of Medicine and assured of full support in facilitating its growth and success.

In a gesture of mutual respect and collaboration, the DBU delegation honoured Dr Ralph Gonsalves, underscoring the shared vision of both entities to advance education and healthcare. The DBU Americas School of Medicine stands as a beacon of hope and progress, empowering students to become globally competent medical professional.