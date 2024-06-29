Kimani Richards shot in killed in Diamond

Ekron Edwards shot to death in Ottley Hall

Woman found dead with head injury in Layou

Police in St. Vincent are set to initiate multiple investigations after a woman was discovered dead, two individuals were shot and killed, and another man was stabbed.

A woman was found dead on Friday at a residence in the town of Layou with a head injury. The woman’s name has not yet been released by police.

On Friday night, a man was shot in Diamond. Kimani Richards was killed by masked gunmen while hanging out at a shop.

On Saturday evening, Ekron Edwards, a minibus driver from Ottley Hall, was fatally shot while sitting in his vehicle.

Reports also suggest that a Coast Guard officer sustained a stab wound at Heritage Square in Kingstown.

According to reports, the officer intervened to break up an altercation between one of his friends and another individual, which led to his stabbing.

The officer is reported to be hospitalized. The country’s homicide count now stands at 25.