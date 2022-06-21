ADVERT
Tuesday, June 21

Death of 68yro unvaxxed woman moves SVG COVID toll to 111

Lee Yan LaSur

The Ministry of Health reported another death caused by COVID-19 on Saturday 19 June.

A 68-year-old female with underlying conditions tested positive for COVID-19 on June 18th and was admitted to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital’s COVID-19 Ward.

She died of COVID-19 pneumonia on June 19th, 2022. The woman was
unvaccinated.
The death of this woman brings COVID-19’s death toll in St Vincent and the Grenadines to 111.

Additionally, 101 cases and three hospitalizations were recorded on the island, according to the report.

A total of 18 recoveries were also reported.

