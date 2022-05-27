Declaration: ALBA-TCP repudiates exclusions and discrimination

The executive secretary of ALBA-TCP , Sacha Llorenti, read the declaration of the Heads of State and Government and the Heads of Delegations of the countries of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-People’s Trade Treaty (ALBA -TCP), meeting in Havana, Cuba, on May 27, 2022, at its XXI Summit.
- They ratify their commitment to strengthening the ALBA-TCP as an instrument of union of our peoples, based on the principles of solidarity, social justice, cooperation and economic complementarity; with the genuine regional integration led by the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) and with the postulates of the Proclamation of Latin America and the Caribbean as a Zone of Peace.
- They support the claims of the countries of Our America to materialize a change in hemispheric relations, based on the Charter of the United Nations and International Law, including the principles of sovereign equality, non-interference in internal affairs, non-use or threat of the use of force, peaceful settlement of disputes and self-determination of peoples.
- They reaffirm their support for multilateralism as the main instrument to face the multifaceted and complex global challenges through collective action.
- They denounce the claims of imperialist domination over the peoples of Latin America and the Caribbean, to keep the region divided according to their hegemonic interests.
- They reject the arbitrary, ideological and politically motivated exclusion of several of our countries from the so-called Summit of the Americas, which will take place in Los Angeles in June. That unilateral decision constitutes a serious historical setback in hemispheric relations that offends the Latin American and Caribbean peoples.
- They support the right of all the countries of the continent to be invited and participate in said event under equal conditions, and emphasize that the host country of the meeting in Los Angeles has no right to impose exclusions or conditions that violate its sovereignty and independence.
- They also denounce the discriminatory treatment of the United States, as the host country of the so-called Summit of the Americas, against numerous representatives of the genuine civil society of our continent.
- They emphasize that these types of exclusive meetings do not contribute to the solution of any of the urgent challenges of integration or regional and global threats.
- They support and appreciate the courageous and dignified position assumed by governments, social actors, organizations and sister peoples of our continent, who have strongly and in various ways rejected the exclusions from the meeting in Los Angeles.
- They reject the imposition of unilateral coercive measures against Venezuela and Nicaragua, and the economic, commercial and financial blockade against Cuba, in violation of the purposes and principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations and International Law.
- They claim the national dignity of our peoples, based on respect for the ideology of the heroes and founding fathers of Latin America and the Caribbean.
- They support genuine efforts to promote respectful dialogue, tolerance and peaceful coexistence, and cooperation among all the countries of the Americas, without exception, to find effective solutions to the great problems that affect the hemisphere.
Source :
ALBA-TCP