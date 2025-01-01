Man’s Decomposing Body Found in Glamorgan

An investigation is expected to be launched soon after a decomposing body was discovered in Glamorgan.

Sources tell the St. Vincent Times that the decomposed body is that of a man.

No other details are available at this time.

Meanwhile, reports indicate that a man died on Wednesday afternoon in Richland Park after falling and hitting his head.

Family members told St Vincent Times on Wednesday evening that he was not intoxicated at the time of the incident as per previous reports.

We will update this.