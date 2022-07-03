After a bruising soca competition on Saturday 2 July, Delroy ‘Fireman’ Hooper was crowned double soca monarch champion for the second time.
See SOCA NATION SVG VIDEO below
Congratulations to Delroy Fireman Hooper.
Winner of both categories of competition tonight. You have shown us what strength, passion, commitment and confidence truly mean. A role model to up-and-coming acts, your brand is authentic and unique; your humility is unmatched.
Delroy [Fireman] Hooper is Ragga and Soca monarch champion 2022