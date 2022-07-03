ADVERT
Sunday, July 3
Updated:

Delroy [Fireman] Hooper is Ragga and Soca monarch champion 2022

Lee Yan LaSur
Photo Credit - SVG TV

After a bruising soca competition on Saturday 2 July, Delroy ‘Fireman’ Hooper was crowned double soca monarch champion for the second time.

See SOCA NATION SVG VIDEO below

Congratulations to Delroy Fireman Hooper.

Winner of both categories of competition tonight. You have shown us what strength, passion, commitment and confidence truly mean. A role model to up-and-coming acts, your brand is authentic and unique; your humility is unmatched.

This article would be updated.

Delroy [Fireman] Hooper is Ragga and Soca monarch champion 2022

Share.

Lee Yan has worked in the media for 10 years, he covers various news events including sports.

Related Posts