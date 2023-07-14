Delta heads to Curaçao with non-stop service from Atlanta

The Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) and its partners have announced the start of nonstop service from Atlanta to Curaçao with Delta Airlines on December 16, 2023.

This new route was created in response to rising demand from the US market, offering up new potential for tourists and improving relations between the two places.

The direct service between Atlanta and Curaçao marks an important milestone in the Curaçao-Delta Airlines collaboration.

Delta Airlines reaffirmed their intention to launch this year-round service on Friday, July 14, reaffirming their commitment to improving accessibility and providing an extraordinary travel experience for travelers. The new Saturday-only flights will be flown by a Boeing 737-800 aircraft equipped with 16 first-class recliners, 36 extra-legroom Comfort+ seats, and 108 normal economy seats.

This direct connection was created as a result of fruitful conversations began by the Minister of Economic Development, Ruisandro Cijntje, and CTB during a business trip to Atlanta a year ago.

The relationship has produced extraordinary results by using the successful collaboration with the Atlanta Braves to promote Curaçao through sports.

This new flight will allow more Americans to visit the vibrant island of Curaçao, which has a rich cultural past, stunning beaches, and unrivaled hospitality.

“We are proud of this achievement that has been in the works for over a year after our visit in Atlanta, which matched perfectly within our strategy of growing the US in the coming years,” Minister Cijntje said. Delta Airlines will contribute to the island’s product offering. We are overjoyed to have Delta Airlines as a partner.”

“We welcome Delta Air Lines’ announcement of nonstop ATL-CUR service beginning Saturday, December 16, 2023.” “The addition of Atlanta as a gateway to our route network complements our efforts as a destination to further grow and diversify the US market,” said Curaçao Airport Partners CEO Jonny Andersen.

Passengers who want to visit Curaçao can begin booking their flights this weekend. The ease of travel provided by this direct service will surely increase travel options and develop ties between Atlanta and Curaçao. Furthermore, direct service from Atlanta to Curaçao would benefit not just the US market, but will also provide an attractive new vacation option for the local people.

The ability to go to Atlanta will add a new dimension to the travel alternatives accessible to Curaçao residents.