Demonstration Farm Opens in Georgetown Post-Hurricane Beryl

Taiwan and Local Farmers Launch Demonstration Farm to Strengthen Food Security in St. Vincent and the Grenadines

A major milestone in the pursuit of strengthened food security and agricultural resilience was celebrated on November 29 with the official launch of a demonstration farm in Georgetown. This initiative, spearheaded by the Taiwan Technical Mission in collaboration with local farmers, represents a renewed commitment to rebuilding better and more sustainably in the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl.

A Vision for Resilience

At the launching event, Taiwan’s Ambassador to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, H.E. Fiona Huei-Chun Fan, emphasized the project’s broader vision: “This farm is not just about growing crops—it is a hub for innovation, learning, and resilience. Together, we are not simply recovering from the hurricane’s impact; we are creating a stronger, more sustainable agricultural sector for the future.”

Rebuilding Agriculture Post-Hurricane Beryl*

Following the devastation caused by Hurricane Beryl in July, the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry and Labour quickly engaged with the Taiwanese Embassy to address the urgent need to restore agricultural productivity. In response, Taiwan allocated USD 184,000 and dispatched two agricultural specialists, Mr. Lai and Mr. Lee, to assist local farmers in September. Their work over the past two months has been instrumental in reviving agricultural systems and introducing sustainable techniques.

Immediate and Lasting Impact

On-site at the Orange Hill Biotechnology Centre, the specialists, with the support of the Ministry and the Zero Hunger Trust Fund, have successfully produced a variety of vegetable seedlings, including lettuce, sweet peppers, tomatoes, and cucumbers, as well as papayas, squash, and watermelons. These seedlings have already been distributed to farmers, equipping them to jumpstart production and recover from the hurricane’s impact.

Additionally, the team is promoting backyard gardening initiatives nationwide, empowering families to grow their own food. This effort contributes not only to household food security but also to building a resilient and self-sufficient community.

A Partnership of Growth and Gratitude

Prime Minister Dr. the Hon. Ralph Gonsalves and Minister of Agriculture Hon. Saboto Caesar toured the vegetable nursery with Ambassador Fan on the same day of the Food Insecurity Project Distribution Ceremony. They expressed gratitude for Taiwan’s swift and generous support. Prime Minister Gonsalves extended heartfelt thanks to the government and people of Taiwan for their unwavering commitment to St. Vincent and the Grenadines; and Minister Caesar highlighted that this collaboration has not only enhanced seedling production but also transferred vital cultivation knowledge to our farmers, fostering long-term resilience in the agricultural sector.

Ambassador Fan echoed these sentiments, praising the dedication of the farmers and the collaborative spirit that made the project possible. “Taiwan is proud to stand alongside the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, not just in recovery but in shaping a stronger, more sustainable agricultural future,” she said.

Taiwan – SVG: A Beacon of Recovery and Partnership

This demonstration farm stands as a testament to the enduring partnership between Taiwan and St. Vincent and the Grenadines. It symbolizes hope, innovation, and a shared commitment to building a brighter and more resilient future.