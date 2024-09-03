Dengue In SVG: Over 600 Confirmed Cases Prompt Nationwide Action

DENGUE – STILL A THREAT

The Public Health Department continues to increase fogging and source reduction operations throughout the country in an effort to reduce the breeding of the Aedes Egypti mosquitoes, the vector for Dengue.

According to Public Health Officials, Dengue cases continue to rise with over 6 hundred total confirmed cases.

The Aedes Aegypti mosquito, which is the vector for Dengue, typically bites during the daytime hours when persons are active. Therefore, bites can occur at home, work and school.

The Ministry of Education has already issued an advisory allowing for light-coloured clothing to be worn by students outside of the regular uniform.

The Ministry of Health is urging the public to co-operate with Vector Control personnel as well as to do their part in reducing the breeding and spread of mosquitoes.

This can be done by removing stagnant water from their premises, cover drums or containers where water is stored, dispose of all unwanted articles, such as tires which can collect water and become mosquito breeding grounds, cut down and remove all bush or undergrowth that can harbour mosquitoes and clean drains and guttering to allow for the free flow of water.