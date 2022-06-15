Dennie believes SVG Soca Monarch show is superior in the region

St Vincent and the Grenadines Carnival Development Corporation’s Show Coordinator, Anthony Dennie, said on Wednesday that he believes SVG’s Soca Monarch is ahead of similar shows in the region.

It is very difficult to find the vibe and energy of St Vincent anywhere else in the world, according to Dennie.

“Currently, I think we are ahead of Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados and Grenada in the Soca Monarch arena. In Trinidad and Tobago, we saw what happened last time they held their Soca Monarch, which was a low turnout and a lot of major artistes stayed away, but we still have our major artistes involved.”

St Vincent and the Grenadines will continue to show the rest of the region and the world that when it comes to Soca music, “we know how to do it.”, Dennie said.

Friday, June 24: Calypso semi-finals

Saturday, June 25: Junior Carnival

Sunday, June 26 : (Ragga and Soca Monarch semi-finals)

Tuesday, June 28: Junior Calypso/Soca

Friday, July 1: EVO

Saturday, July 2: Soca Monarch finals

Sunday, July 3: Pankaimas

Monday, July 4: J’ouvert / T-shirt mas

Tuesday, July 5: Mardi Gras

More information about Vincy Mas can be found at its website vincymas.vc