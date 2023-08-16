Deputy Premier Smith Denounces Potential Vybz Kartel Concert in BVI

Deputy Premier opposes reported ‘Vybz Kartel concert’ in BVI

Deputy Premier Lorna Smith has responded to claims that popular Jamaican dancehall artiste Vybz Kartel, whose real name is Adidja Palmer, is being contracted by the government to perform in the BVI later this year.

In a radio conversation with ZBVI today, Smith expressed her disapproval of the news, which she, along with many others, had heard.

“If it is true, I do not support it,” Smith emphasized.

“As Deputy Premier, I do not support it and I have no problem in saying so,” she added.

She urged that this matter should be addressed promptly, stating, “I hope that it can be nipped in the bud in terms of government support.”

Smith highlighted that it would not be appropriate for the government to engage in such an activity at this time, given the pressing issues that need to be prioritized, including the recently approved $100 million loan by the House of Assembly on Thursday, September 26.

While she acknowledged uncertainty about whether the artist is the right choice for the BVI, she reiterated that the event would be more suitable for local individuals who wish to host it.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that Premier Dr. Natalio Wheatley endorses this event featuring the Jamaican artist.

Vybz Kartel was released from Jamaican prison earlier this year after serving 13 years, following the quashing of his murder conviction by the UK’s Privy Council. His first known concert is scheduled to take place in his home country, Jamaica, later this year.