Desh Bhagat University offers scholarships to vincy students

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs officially welcomed Desh Bhagat University Americas to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines during a sensitisation ceremony held on May 02, 2025, at the Ministry’s Conference Room.

At the event, Desh Bhagat University Americas announced the launch of academic scholarship opportunities for Vincentian students, marking a significant step in the University’s expansion into the Caribbean. Established in 1972, the University will soon make a range of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes available to Vincentians.

As part of its commitment to academic development and international cooperation, the University will award scholarships to two Vincentian students per programme area. These merit-based scholarships will support outstanding students who demonstrate academic excellence and leadership potential.

Representing Desh Bhagat University Americas were:

– Dr. Arun Malik, Director of Operations

– Ms. Kim Halbich, Local Director of Operations

– Ms. Deborah Dalrymple, Assistant Registrar

They were joined by current students of the University, including Mr. Gurpreet Singh, Mr. Ajay Maan, Mr. Saiviraj Bhandare, and Mr. Soham Takalkar

The Ministry expressed its full support for this educational partnership, recognising it as a valuable initiative to broaden access to higher education, promote cultural exchange, and strengthen international ties.