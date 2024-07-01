Private varsity sets up campus in St Vincent

Desh Bhagat University has established a campus of the Desh Bhagat University Americas (DBUA) School of Medicine in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

The new campus offers students the opportunity to pursue an MBBS degree. Addressing a press conference, Desh Bhagat University vice-president Dr Harsh Sadawarti said the programme offered pathways for students to pursue clinical rotations in the United States, providing valuable international exposure and experience in the US healthcare system.

He added that DBUA offered a curriculum that aligned with international standards, preparing students for exams like the USMLE. Compared to medical schools in other countries, DBUA offered affordable tuition rates.

The institute’s director of operations, Arun Malik, said his goal was to ensure that graduates not only excelled in their medical careers, but also contributed significantly to global healthcare.