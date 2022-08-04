A man suspected of stabbing a woman multiple times has been detained for eight days in the interest of the ongoing investigation.

Today, the suspect appeared before the judge of instruction.

In the early morning hours of Sunday, the man with the initials M.B. is suspected of stabbing the victim several times and then leaving her bleeding on the roadside across from Sint Maarten Medical Center (SMMC).

In the hours following the stabbing, the suspect surrendered himself to the Philipsburg police station for attempted murder/manslaughter.