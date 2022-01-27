Corporal Devon Bute successfully completes Bachelor of Law program

Devon S. Bute, Corporal of Police #38 has added his name to the burgeoning list of police officers of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force who have successfully completed studies at the University of the West Indies (UWI). He was recently promoted to the rank of Corporal on January 20, 2022.

In 2018, Corporal Bute enrolled at Cave Hill Campus, Barbados where he pursued studies in the Bachelor of Law (LLB) program and has successfully completed the same in December 2021. He is also a graduate of the UWI Open Campus (2017) where he successfully completed the Associate of Science in the field of Paralegal Studies.

In an interview with the staff at the Public Relations and Complaint Office, Cpl. Bute could not hide his joy and satisfaction in his academic achievement. He said “It took me a while to understand the relevance and importance of another milestone. I have hit milestones before because that is all I know! My motto in life is ‘work hard, be persistent, be consistent and excel!’ Because education is my only route out of a poverty-stricken background. That is the vision and goal I have for myself because I know what life can be without an education. I was not as fortunate as other children who had the privilege of having their parents around while growing up. Unfortunately, as a young child, some people were of the view that I would never accomplish anything in life. I have broken that generational curse and today, some of those same persons now look at me in awe. I am setting a different pathway for myself and my family and this is only the beginning.”

Corporal Bute’s relentless determination has been matched by his hard work and numerous personal sacrifices to pursue a law degree. He has overcome many odds throughout his life, having come from humble beginnings and growing up without both parents. However, Officer Bute has largely based his life on faith in God and his resolve has transcended many challenges that he has faced. He has since applied to pursue further studies at Hugh Wooding Law School, Trinidad and Tobago to obtain his Legal Certificate. Cpl. Bute also intends to pursue graduate studies in the field of National Security and Strategic Studies.

Corporal Bute is a committed youngster to his academic endeavours as well as his sense of civic responsibilities. On the latter point, He has made it his duty to give back to the community both locally and regionally. He currently serves as the President of the Caribbean Federation of Police Welfare Associations (2021-2023) and was a member of the local chapter as General Secretary and Junior Chairman. He has also carried his civic-mindedness to Barbados and spent a good portion of his time there mentoring young boys at the Government Industrial School, a state-run facility for at-risk young men.

For this, he was recognized and awarded as an outstanding mentor by Templeton World Charity Foundation under the auspices of Oxford University and the Coordination of the Institute for Gender and Development Studies, UWI, Cave Hill.

Cpl. Bute wishes to thank everyone who steadily encouraged him and helped to make his academic achievement a reality. But most of all, he thanks the almighty God for his grace and mercies.

Commissioner of Police, Mr. Colin John, and other ranks of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) and its auxiliaries wishes to congratulate Cpl. Devon S. Bute on his academic achievement and wish him success in his future endeavours – as he continues to serve the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.