Dexter Bacchus elected President of ASI

Adventist Layperson’s Service and Industries holds special convention in Kingstown

The Adventist Layperson’s Service and Industries (ASI) of the SVG Mission of Seventh-day Adventists held its special weekend and convention from October 19-22, 2023, under the theme “Reignite, Revive and Evangelize”. ASI is a membership-based organization of Seventh-day Adventist laypeople who are enthusiastic about actively participating in the church’s worldwide mission, to spread the gospel of Christ to the world. This unique and diverse group of members ranges from business owners to individual professionals to supporting ministries.

On Thursday, October 19, the weekend’s activities got underway with an online session titled “Accounting for Small Business,” which was given by Elder Jeremy Jackson a certified accountant.Similarly, on Friday night, Elder Rohan Riley, the president; ASI Inter-American Division (English territory) delivered an impactful presentation on “The impact of ASI in the Inter-American Division.”

A special convention comprising invited delegates within the congregations of the SVG Mission was convened at the Seventh-day Adventist church in Kingstown on Saturday, October 21, starting at 9:00 a.m. Bro. Dexter Bacchus, the local chapter president, gave a summary of the work done by the chapter and encouraged professionals and business owners to join. Pastor Shane Franklyn, the Executive Secretary and ASI Coordinator for the SVG Mission, was the featured speaker during the Sabbath service. The call to join ASI and partner with Jesus in mission was issued at the conclusion of the message.

The election of new officers for the two-year term 2024–2026 was the primary agenda item for the afternoon general meeting. The subsequent officers were chosen:

President- Bro Dexter Bacchus

Vice President- Elder Marlan John

Secretary- Dr. Heather Williams

Associate Treasurer- Sis. Rosette Bacchus

PRO- Elder Leron France

Project Coordinator- Elder Winston George

Evangelism Coordinator- Elder Odway Thomas

Representatives from the SVG Mission on the Executive are Treasurer- Elder Rohand Charles (SVG Mission treasurer) and Ps Shane Franklyn ASI Coordinator SVG Mission.

Special appreciation was extended to Brother Darron Andrews who served as vice president. The ASI executive expressed appreciation to other members who served on the last executive including Elder Richard Ross project coordinator, and Sister Maylecia Fergus who served faithfully as the secretary up to the time of her migration.

On Sunday, October 22, ASI members and executive members carried out a special cleaning project at the School for Children with Special Needs to cap off the weekend. This venture was made possible by Roger’s Power Washing and Lawn Care, which is managed by Roger Stowe and assisted by Sydney John. Ms. Nazeem Smith, the school’s principal, expressed her sincere gratitude for the project and her hope that it could be carried out once more in the future.

Question: How can someone become a part of such an institution that’s committed to supporting outreach programs which include health, education, evangelism, community services, family concerns and special projects.

Answer: ASI membership is available to any Seventh-day Adventist church member in good and regular standing who operates a business, provides a professional service, or operates a supporting ministry. We also welcome students and recent graduates who are just beginning their careers. Contact SVG Mission of SDA for more information on ASI or any SDA church in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Become a member today and let’s “Share Christ in the Marketplace.”

ASI Motto “Sharing Christ in the Marketplace”.

MISSION: The ASI exists to provide challenge, nurture and experience in Sharing Christ in the Marketplace as well as support the global mission of the Seventh-day Adventist Church.

VISION: ASI and its members will be known for their unswerving honesty in business principles and practices, unflagging participation in the various ministries of the Church, unwavering positiveness toward Church leadership, unhesitating provision for the needs of others, and untiring focus o n the Christ they represent in the marketplace.