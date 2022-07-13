Dexter Chance cleared of drug charges in $4million cocaine bust

Elvis Dexter Chance, a Vincentian who was implicated in a $4m cocaine bust in Grenada in August 2019, has been cleared of all charges.

According to sources in Grenada, Chance was cleared of the charges on Wednesday 13 July.

Elvis Dexter Chance was remanded to prison by then Chief Magistrate Tamara Gill in 2019. She refused to grant him bail on the basis of the prosecution’s belief that his arrest had assisted in cracking open a major Caribbean drug ring.

Despite this, in January of 2020, when the matter came before Acting Chief Magistrate Teddy St. Louis at St. George’s No. 1 Magistrate’s Court in St. John’s, bail was granted following the successful application of his legal counsel, Attorney-at-Law George Prime.

His bail conditions included reporting twice weekly to the South St. George Police Station, surrendering all his travel documents and requesting permission to leave the state from the court.

Chance was the only Vincentian in a group that included Grenadian Bernard Spann, 46, of Belmont St. George, and Jamaicans Ian White, 53, and Alrick Reynolds, 48, who was arrested in August of 2019 in connection with the seizure of 40 kilos of cocaine at Dr Grooms, Point Salines.