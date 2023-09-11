Vincentian national Dexter Chance shot and killed in Grenada

According to reports from Grenada, Elvis Dexter Chance, a Vincentian national, was shot and killed in a vehicle in Woburn, St. George, on Monday, September 11.

Grenada police provided no additional information.

Chance, who was charged in a $4 million cocaine arrest in Grenada in August 2019, was acquitted in July 2022.

Chance was the lone Vincentian arrested in August 2019 alongside Grenadian Bernard Spann, 46, of Belmont St. George, and Jamaicans Ian White, 53, and Alrick Reynolds, 48, in connection with the seizure of 40 kilograms of cocaine at Dr. Grooms, Point Salines.

Chance, 51, is originally from Chateaubelair.