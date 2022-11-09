Diamond area set to become a bustling hub for tourism in SVG

Mya Luxury Suites Hotel is scheduled for completion in December 2022.

The Diamond area in St Vincent and the Grenadines is set to become a bustling hub for tourism.

Among the hotels being constructed in that area is the Mya Luxury Suites Hotel. Earlier today, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves made a tour of the facility which is scheduled to be completed by late December 2022.

At a cost of 18 million dollars, the 40-room facility boasts a conference room that can host up to 100 participants, a bar and pool area as well as a Presidential and Royal suite.

Dr. Gonsalves, congratulated the owner Eliot McDowall on his venture, noting that the hotel is an investment that will certainly augment the room stock on mainland St Vincent. The Prime Minister added that other Vincentians can make similar investments by taking advantage of concessions by the Government when establishing hotels.

Area Representative Hon. Camillo Gonsalves said the construction of the hotel is in an ideal location with its proximity to the Argyle International Airport and comes at a time when there is an uptake in tourism.

“Following the difficulties of Covid, following the difficulties of the volcanic eruption, we are going to have a hotel opening right at a point we are having tourism rebounding, perfect timing,” the finance minister said.

