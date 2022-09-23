Diamond resident robbed at gun point

On 21.09.22, police arrested and jointly charged Daunte Ajalon John, 17-year-old Labourer, and Micheal Richards, 34-year-old Labourer of Diamond with the offence of Robbery.

According to the investigation, the accused men, being armed with a gun allegedly robbed a 36-year-old Cleaner of Diamond of one (1) black Digicel DLS 100 cellular phone valued at $249.00ECC and $129.00ECC in cash. The incident occurred at Diamond on 31.08.22 at about 7:25 pm.

The accused men are expected to appear at the Serious Offences Court to answer the charge.