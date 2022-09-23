Vacancy At ECCAA- Apply Now
Friday, September 23

Diamond woman among those charged with damage to Property

On 21.09.22, police arrested and jointly charged Daunte Ajalon John, 17, Michael Richards, 34, and Kerri- Ann Richards, 18-year-old Domestic, all of Diamond with the offence of Damage to Property.

According to the investigations, the accused persons allegedly without lawful excuse damaged the left mirror valued at $70.40ECC and the left fender valued at $300.00ECC of Motor Vehicle R-7252, a total value of $370.40ECC.

The property of a 54-year-old Pastry Chef of Campden Park. The incident occurred about 11:00 a.m. on 09.09.22.

They are all expected to appear at the Serious Offences Court to answer the charge.

Source :
RSVGPF
