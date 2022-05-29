Diamondites Fish Fest 2022 A Major Success

Fish Fest 2022, which was organized by the Diamondites Community Organization, was a resounding success. Several local stalls served yellowfin tuna dishes to thousands of attendees.

In light of the growth currently occurring in the fisheries sector, the group stated that it is paramount that more communities get involved in marrying fish cuisine with the hospitality industry.

The group plans to publish a calendar of events showcasing fish cuisine throughout the rest of the year.

Representative for South Central Windward, Hon. Saboto Caesar, who is supportive of the group’s efforts, congratulated the organizers and sponsors.

“On a lighter note, we have proved that we don’t need a beach to hold a successful fish fest – we just need determination.”

The group’s president, Samuel Harry, called the event “a culture mix necessary to keep body and soul together.”

The national drum circle was also in attendance.

The last Fish Fest was held in 2020. The Covid 19 pandemic led to a break for two years. The Organisation wishes to thank all sponsors.