Sunday, October 30

Diamonites Community Organization to host Independence Princess Pageant

Diamonites Community Organization to host Independence Princess Pageant

Diamonites Community Organization is the host of the Independence Princess Pageant. This pageant was planned as part of the country’s 43rd anniversary of Independence.

The group in a release said this is the first ever Miss Diamonites pageant which will showcase five (5) beautiful young ladies representing five (5) well-known historical sites in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

 Miss Botanical Garden is 12-year-old Ms Latanya Shallow of Diamond Village, Miss La Soufriere is 9-year-old Ms Tyra Sandy is also of Diamond Village, Miss Dark-view Falls is 9-year-old Ms Bianca DaSilva from the beautiful Village of New Ground, Miss black Point Heritage park is 9-year-old Djanae Peters and Miss Fort Charlotte 11-year-old Lariel Durrant of Diamond Village

This pageant is scheduled to take place on the 4th of November 2022 at the San Souci hard court.

Diamonites is a community-based organization that is working to promote sports education and culture within the Diamond Village community and its surrounding areas.

Diamonites has recently held a number of activities which includes: Launch & Family Fun Day (April 30th), Bingo on the Square (May & October 2022) and Fish Fest 2022 May 21st 2022. Emancipation Vigil & Cultural Rally July 31st. The successful Diamond Village Football Competition concluded on 28th August 2022.

Share.

Related Posts