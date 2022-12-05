Diaz-Canel thanks Saint Vincent and the Grenadines for aid

The Cuban president thanked this country, where he has been on an official visit since Saturday, for its support and resources at a special session of parliament.

Diaz-Canel reflected on the legacy of Fidel Castro, the legendary leader of the Cuban Revolution, who served as an inspiration for solidarity with the sister Caribbean countries and confirmed Cuba’s support for the legitimate demands for historical reparations for the harms caused by colonialism and slavery.

The president stated that “there is only one way to address these issues efficiently and successfully: the peoples’ unity and integration” at the session that was held in his honour.

In turn, Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves reaffirmed his nation’s adamant opposition to American efforts to meddle in Cuba’s domestic affairs and denounced the United States’ economic, commercial, and financial boycott.

Additionally, he criticised Cuba’s inclusion on the unilateral list of nations that support terrorism and asserted that Kingstown and Havana are striving to advance regional integration and the defence of the UN Charter.