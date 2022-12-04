Diaz-Canel visits ‘Diagnostic Center’ on second day of state visit to SVG

On Sunday, December 4, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel paid a visit to the Modern Medical and Diagnostic Center in Georgetown, the result of Fidel Castro’s idea in July 2018.

“A dream of the Commander in Chief has come true,” the Cuban Head of State wrote on Twitter as he arrived at the Medical and Diagnostic Center.

Junto al hermano @ComradeRalph recorrimos la bella instalación. Es palpable el cariño y el reconocimiento hacia nuestros cooperantes. Con ellos conversamos sobre su quehacer cotidiano, la vocación humanista de la Revolución y el legado imperecedero de #Fidel.#SomosCaribe pic.twitter.com/idAjDT2DTD — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) December 4, 2022

Diaz-Canel also said that the modern health institution is the result of cooperation and friendship, as the Cuban health collaborators work together with colleagues from SVG.

Currently, 26 Cuban doctors work in six specialties at the Modern Medical and Diagnostic Center, including surgery, anesthesia, nephrology, and comprehensive general medicine.

On Sunday, the president held a meeting with members of the Cuban state mission in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, where he highlighted the work of the doctors in the Caribbean country.

Due to the quality of the equipment and its professionals, the institution is a pillar of St. Vincent and the Grenadines Health System, Diaz- Canel said.