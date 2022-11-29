Digicel gift of 20 laptops to 5 rural schools in SVG will benefit 1000 kids

DIGICEL GIVES 1,000 KIDS THE GIFT OF CONNECTIVITY WITH LAPTOP DONATIONS TO 5 RURAL SCHOOLS

Christmas came early for secondary schools in St. Vincent & the Grenadines this year with Digicel’s gift of 20 laptops to help kids ace their studies.

With the gift of 20 laptops to five rural secondary schools seeing 1,000 kids benefiting from being connected, the lucky schools were Central Leeward Secondary, West St. George Secondary, Sandy Bay Secondary, Georgetown Secondary and Langley Park Government.

Expressing delight at the opportunity to help the schools and students, Victor Kovacs, Digicel St. Vincent and the Grenadine’s CEO, said; “This is what it’s all about for Digicel. Life is all about connections and so are we – so it made perfect sense to us to gift our school kids with the connectivity tools they need to excel in their studies.”

He continues; “Every small step towards bridging the digital divide and allowing people to benefit from being a part of the knowledge economy translates to increased opportunity for all. We’re proud to play our part in building beautiful St. Vincent & the Grenadines as a digital destination and happy to help these kids to a brighter future.”