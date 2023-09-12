Digicel, a local telecoms operator, is experiencing a service outage on its mobile LTE data services in St Vincent (SVG).

The business wrote in a statement to customers on Tuesday:

“We are aware of the ongoing disruption to your mobile LTE data services, dear valued customer.” “Our technicians are working as quickly as possible to resolve this issue. “We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience.”

Digicel offers home fiber internet as well as mobile data services in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.