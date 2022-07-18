Digicel signs landmark five-year deal with SVG

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, through the National Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (NTRC), has selected Digicel as its connectivity partner in a landmark five-year contract aimed at bridging the digital divide.

Director of the National Telecommunications Regulatory Commission Apollo Knights spearheaded the initiative to connect thousands of Vincentians.

In his remarks at CANTO 2022 in Miami today, he said: “This programme will benefit thousands of Vincentians from all walks of life.”. Having the ability to work, learn, interact, and share at multiple locations across the islands will place St. Vincent & the Grenadines on the map as a connected society.”

The economic partnership will provide broadband access to 116 different locations on the mainland and in the Grenadines as far as Mayreau.

A 300Mbps download speed will be available for community centres, learning resource centres, sports fields, hard courts, tourism sites, and non-profit organizations.

ITU research shows that an increase of 10 percent in mobile broadband penetration leads to an increase of two percent in GDP.