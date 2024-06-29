The National Emergency Management Office (NEMO) has officially notified the public that a hurricane has formed in our vicinity and will be affecting St. Vincent & the Grenadines over the next few days.

Consequently, we wish to notify the public that our digital banking services will be immediately suspended once the electricity and telecommunication services are terminated during the passage of the hurricane.

This notice is especially important for customers outside St. Vincent and the Grenadines. We encourage you to make the necessary arrangements to complete all important transactions prior to the passage of the storm.

We will make every effort to have our systems restored as soon as possible after the passage of the storm. Updates will be provided in subsequent notices through all available media.

Our digital banking services are currently available and will remain functional up to the point indicated above.

We strongly advise all customers and the general public to be prepared and diligently adhere to the directives issued by NEM0.